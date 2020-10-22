Taliban rockets kill 4 civilians in northern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense says at least four civilians were killed in their homes by militant rocket fire in the country’s north. The ministry statement blamed the Taliban for Thursday’s firing, which it said wounded another 14 civilians and destroyed several houses. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. A recent increase in violence nationwide comes as Afghan government representatives and the Taliban are holding peace talks in Qatar. The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan warned earlier this week that the “distressingly high” levels of violence nationwide threaten to derail the peace talks.