La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Aquinas volleyball team made quick work of Black River Falls, winning in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15 and 25-10 in a WIAA Div. 2 Regional.

Jacy Weisbrod led the way for Aquinas with 13 kills.

Macy Donarski had 30 assists.

Aquinas will play at West Salem on Saturday.