The final presidential debate could see a change in strategy from either candidate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - President Trump and Joe Biden prepare to hit the debate stage for the final showdown ahead of the election. A local political analyst looks back on the last debate and what viewers can expect this time around.

He says the big question going in, is are we going to see a change in strategy from either candidate.

"I think the candidates are going to go into the debate knowing that the image that they are going to put out there may be the last thing that voters have in their mind because the election is so close at hand. So, there may be a slight change in strategy in terms of what the candidates want the image of voters to be of them as a candidate for them to be as they go into the polling place. So I think we may see a change in strategy but the personalities of these two candidates are strong so I wouldn't be surprised if we saw something similar to the last debate," said Tim Dale, Professor of Political Science, UW La Crosse.

Dale also said that few voters are left undecided this election and that the candidates will likely be tactful not to lose the support they currently have.

The final presidential debate will take place Thursday night. You can watch ABC's coverage beginning at 7 p.m.on WXOW. The debate itself begins at 8 p.m.