Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) The Onalaska volleyball team took down Baraboo 3-1 in a Div. 1 Regional volleyball match Thursday.

Ava Smith had 13 kills and Molly Garrity 11 to lead the way for the Hilltoppers.

Halie Kapelke had 7 kills as well.

Onalaska will host Reedsburg Saturday.