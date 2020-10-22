WIAA splits venues for Cross Country Championships

Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) The WIAA will hold its Boys and Girls State Cross Country Championships at three different venues this year and West Salem is on the list.

The Maple Grove Cross Country Course at the former Maple Grove Country Club will host the Division 3 races.

Maple Grove has hosted the MVC Championships as well as other cross country events in recent years.

The Division 1 races will be run at Arrowhead High School and the Division 2 races will be held at Colby High School.

All three divisions will hold their State Meets on Saturday, October 21.