Trump campaign tapes voters at drop boxes, threatens lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Trump campaign has been videotaping people as they deposit ballots in drop boxes in Philadelphia in what it says is an attempt to catch violations. The state’s Democratic attorney general suggests that the tactic could amount to illegal voter intimidation. The campaign acknowledged the taping in a letter that complained voters were caught on video illegally depositing multiple ballots. Elections officials say they can’t confirm the activity is inappropriate under Pennsylvania law. Also, a new lawsuit filed Thursday challenged a court-ordered extension of the deadline to receive mailed presidential ballots in Pennsylvania. The state’s 20 electoral votes are key in the presidential race.