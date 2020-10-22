Walz signs $1.9 billion public works package at union center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says the $1.9 billion public works bill he signed into law will improve Minnesota’s infrastructure and ensure that construction crews keep busy as the economy digs out from a recession. The bonding bill will fund hundreds of projects across the state. Passing it took almost all year, and multiple special sessions. The state will borrow most of the money by selling bonds to build or refurbish buildings and water treatment plants, replace roads and bridges, fix up trails and more. The measure also contains about $200 million in tax cuts for businesses and farmers.