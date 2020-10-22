Wisconsin Update: 22 deaths, 151 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 22 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 151 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to totals updated Wednesday, 1,190 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 2 from the day prior, with 299 of them in the ICU.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state recorded 3,413 positive tests and 12,082 new negative tests.

The 22 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,703 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 145,509 or 78.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 39 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 22 of the 39 are in intensive care.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update on Wednesday stated that the trends in new cases have shifted in the past week. A statement from the collaborative said that previous case rates were tied to the 18-24 age group. Those numbers have dropped significantly according to the county. Instead, the new figures show increases in cases in the 5-9, 15-17, 25-49, and 60-69 age groups. The collaborative said that "many are linked to attending a gathering outside their household such as birthday parties, wedding, and meals with family or friends."

Members of the collaborative, which includes the La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System, and Mayo Clinic Health System, remind people to follow the guidelines they released about wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.

La Crosse County issued a Health Advisory on Friday which mirrors the governor's 25 percent capacity requirement for gatherings.

La Crosse County saw 54 new cases in Wednesday's update. According to DHS figures, here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 0

10-19 - 3

20-29 - 13

30-39 - 9

40-49 - 6

50-59 - 13

60-69 - 5

70-79 - 2

80-89 - 2

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 226 (+7) 3 Crawford 308 (+8) 0 Grant 1,688 (+42) 28 (+1) Jackson 326 (+17) 1 La Crosse 3,961 (+54) 19 (+0) Monroe 1,007 (+18) 4 Trempealeau 922 (+12) 2 Vernon 454 (+4) 2 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.