WMC claims La Crosse County has no authority to issue COVID-19 restrictions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The state's largest business association, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, has delivered a warning letter to La Crosse County.

The letter claimed that the county's recent advisory, issued to slow the spread of COVID-19, could trigger significant economic harm for businesses that are already struggling. On top of that, WMC alleged that the county doesn't have the legal authority to issue such restrictions.

"We hope that La Crosse County goes back to the drawing board and that they work with their local community stakeholders to help educate residents to make sure they are being safe at the workplace, and at home, to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Cory Fish, WMC's general counsel.

"WMC does generally believe that education both by the private sector and public sector is preferable to overly restrictive mandates."

Fish says that while it may be necessary for local governments to put out guidelines, WMC is concerned that this specific advisory goes beyond La Crosse County's legal authority and he also calls it, incredibly confusing.

The county has not publicly responded to the letter from WMC. La Crosse County issued an advisory on October 16, limiting public gatherings to 25% of a building's occupancy. That is consistent with the order from Governor Tony Evers which was issued in early October.

La Crosse County health officials are stressing voluntary compliance, but say those who willfully and defiantly ignore the guidelines could face legal consequences.