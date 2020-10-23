A legacy of land conservation earns award

St. Joseph, WI - (WXOW) - For over a century the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration have been dedicated to their land. Those efforts that continue to this day were recognized with the presentation of the 2020 Land Conservation Leadership Land Legacy Award.

The award was presented by Gathering Waters, Wisconsin's alliance for land trusts. The FDPA's local support of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy was a major part of the recognition.

"The sisters have been such a tremendous supporter of the conservancy," said Mike Carlson, Executive Director of Gathering Waters. "Their conservation efforts here in the La Crosse area, we just thought it was a perfect fit for this award as well to celebrate their contributions."

The FSPA's dedication to the land and water includes long range sustainability and land management plans that highlight the unique relationship they've maintained over time.

"It's an opportunity to celebrate what we have in a landscape that is unique," said Beth Piggush, Integral Ecology Director. "The sisters' land is 200 acres and it has been under their care for 100 years,"