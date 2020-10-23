Asian shares, US futures gain after last Trump-Biden debate
U.S. futures and Asian shares are mostly higher after President Donald Trump and his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in their second and final debate before the Nov. 3 election. Stocks rose Friday in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul but declined in Shanghai. Overnight, stocks shook off a wobbly start and ended higher, with the S&P 500 up 0.5%. Several earnings reports from big U.S. companies came in better than analysts had expected, which helped put investors in a buying mood. Also, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said progress was being made on talks to deliver more stimulus to the U.S. economy.