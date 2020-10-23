AstraZeneca resuming US testing of COVID-19 vaccine

(AP) - AstraZeneca is resuming late-stage testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S.

The British drugmaker said the Food and Drug Administration gave the company the go-ahead on Friday.

Testing of the vaccine was halted worldwide last month because of a British study volunteer's illness. Studies had resumed earlier outside the U.S.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, is one of several vaccine candidates for final-stage testing around the world.

It is being tested in 30,000 people in the United States to see if the vaccine protects against coronavirus infection.

Part of the U.S. testing is through UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. According to a statement from the university, pauses in clinical trials aren't unusual.

“Halting clinical trials to review is very common but they do not often have a global spotlight on them like this,” said Betsy Nugent, chief clinical research officer at UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “We are excited to continue this important work and are grateful for the support of the community.”

“The U.S. has some of the most stringent regulatory rules in the world and has been undergoing an extensive investigation to ensure the safety of the vaccine. The system works. A single patient out of 20,000 worldwide developed an unexplained illness and the trial was halted,” said Dr. William Hartman, the principal investigator for the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca clinical trial and assistant professor of anesthesiology. “This should give the public confidence that the FDA and the independent safety review board have the best interest of the public at heart. They want to be confident that the vaccines are safe for everyone. This isn’t a race to produce the fastest vaccine, these are clinical trials to discover the right vaccine.”

UW Health said they're contacting the participants in the trial to give them the latest information on the contiuation of the trial.