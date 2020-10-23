 Skip to Content

AstraZeneca resuming US testing of COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca is resuming late-stage testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S.  The British drugmaker said the Food and Drug Administration gave the company the go-ahead on Friday. Testing of the vaccine was halted worldwide last month because of a British study volunteer’s illness. Studies had resumed earlier outside the U.S. The AstraZenca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, is one of several vaccine candidates for in final-stage testing around the world. It is being testing in 30,000 people in the United States to see if the vaccine protects against coronavirus infection.

