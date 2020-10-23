BREAKING: President Trump coming to West Salem on Tuesday

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Exactly one week before election day, President Donald Trump plans a rally in West Salem.

According to the campaign's website, the president is speaking at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway at 4 p.m.

The website said other Republican candidates will join the president for a Make America Great Again Victory Rally.

Tickets for the event are available through the campaign's website. There's a limit of two tickets per person.

The doors open for the event at 1 p.m.

It comes three days after he makes a visit to Waukesha.