BREAKING: President Trump coming to West Salem on Tuesday

BREAKING: President Trump coming to West Salem on TuesdayUpdated
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Exactly one week before election day, President Donald Trump plans a rally in West Salem.
According to the campaign's website, the president is speaking at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway at 4 p.m.
The website said other Republican candidates will join the president for a Make America Great Again Victory Rally.
Tickets for the event are available through the campaign's website. There's a limit of two tickets per person.
The doors open for the event at 1 p.m.
It comes three days after he makes a visit to Waukesha.