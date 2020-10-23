Cab companies, rideshare drivers have new strategies with no fans at Camp Randall Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badger football team will kick off its season at an empty Camp Randall Stadium Friday night, which will cut into a business taxi and rideshare companies typically rely on.

"It's one of the busiest events that we do," said Green Cab driver manager Dan Resch. "Dairy Expo is busy, events at the Alliant Energy Center are busy, and Badger Saturdays are busy."

The 80,000 people who could normally pack into Camp Randall Stadium all have to get there somehow, and normally on Badger football days, Green Cab is fully staffed and ready.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck type of event," Resch said. "All the people from Illinois coming here, all the people from Michigan coming here, so they're all out of town, hailing rides from the stadium to the hotel, hotel to stadium, stadium to restaurant, restaurant to bar -- you name it."

But this year, there won't be anyone to pick up at the stadium. New restrictions prevent people from being in the stands or tailgating, and health officials are encouraging people to watch the game at home.

For companies like Green Cab, and for Uber drivers like Will Bryant, that's a big change.

"The Badgers games are the most profitable days we have," Bryant said. "I used to make pretty good, but I've seen at least a 40 percent decrease in my profits."

But even though Friday night's game won't have thousands of fans in need of rides, all hope is not lost.

"If we don't have the traffic from the Badger game, then we'll have other things to take care of for people," Resch said.

He's still expecting to be busy Friday, just a different kind of busy.

"Whether it's somebody going to the store to stock up on pizzas or snacks at home to watch with their family, or whether they're going to go to a restaurant, a friends house, or a bar," he said.

Green Cab has also diversified during the pandemic, adding in things like food deliveries -- which could be in demand during the game.

Bryant says he's started doing Uber Eats deliveries as well.

"I drive more strategically," Bryant said. "More airport trips and more busy areas to make up for the big difference."

Only players, staff and essential personnel to put on the game will be allowed into Camp Randall Stadium for Friday's game.

Additionally,

• Tailgating, loitering, and open containers will not be permitted anywhere on campus.

• Campus lots will be closed, except for UW employees with a baselot permit, using it for work purposes. Lots will be staffed to ensure that no tailgating occurs.

• During all home football weekends, there will be no game day sponsor activations or hospitality events

• Normal traditions, such as Badgerville and Badger Bash, will not be held.

• The Badger Band and Spirit Squad will not be present at the football game or perform on campus.

• Breese Terrace will be open to vehicular traffic for all games.

• Campus and City of Madison vending and merchandise locations will not be available along Breese Terrace or in the park area between Breese, Regent and Monroe. The main Bucky's Locker Room at Gate 1 will remain closed during game days.