California prosecutors again seek death for Scott Peterson

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California prosecutors will again seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and unborn son nearly 19 years ago. They made the announcement Friday even as a county judge considers throwing out his underlying conviction because of a tainted juror. The California Supreme Court in August overturned Peterson’s 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention. Peterson appeared remotely from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco, home to the state’s death row.