Croatia accused of brutality, sexual abuse against migrants

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Danish aid workers stationed in the Balkans have collected testimonies from dozens of migrants alleging they were brutalized by Croatian law-enforcement officers when they tried to cross into the country, then summarily expelled. The Danish Refugee Council’s officials told The Associated Press Friday that dozens of migrants interviewed by the organization’s staff in Bosnia over the past 10 days reported “horrifying” experiences with Croatian police, including “brutal and prolonged beatings” and, in two cases, severe sexual abuse. Human rights organizations have been accusing Croatia’s police for years of brutality against migrants, which Croatia has consistently denied. Bosnia is a bottleneck for thousands of Europe-bound migrants fleeing wars and poverty.