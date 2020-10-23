Czech health minister breaks virus rules, asked to resign

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s prime minister has called on his health minister to resign or be fired after he broke strict government restrictions to slow a record surge of coronavirus infections and visited a Prague restaurant. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he will meet with the country’s president Friday to discuss a possible replacement of the minister, Roman Prymula. A media report said Prymula met with the deputy head of the senior government ANO movement led by Babis in a Prague restaurant on Wednesday night. Published photographs show Prymula also didn’t wear a mandatory face mask. The revelation has shocked the country, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic.