Dead animal, brick with a name left at congressman’s house

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York congressman says he and his family were threatened with a dead animal and a brick bearing a family member’s name at his home in Corning. Police say the brick and the animal were found at Republican Rep. Tom Reed’s house Friday morning. The Corning Police Department said it was working with state police and federal agencies to investigate. Neither Reed nor police specified what kind of animal it was or whose name was in the brick. Reed represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District. It covers a large swath of the state north of the Pennsylvania border.