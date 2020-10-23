Flood Warning from FRI 1:39 AM CDT until FRI 8:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northern Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 845 AM CDT Friday.

* At 139 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to mainly

showers. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Boscobel, Fennimore, Muscoda, Bloomington, Preston, Montfort,

Wauzeka, Centerville, Orion, Mount Ida, Blue River, Glen Haven,

Bagley, Mount Hope, Patch Grove, Millville, Woodman, Werley,

County Roads K And T and Highway 61 And County T.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&