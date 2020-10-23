Fort McCoy welcomes new commanding general

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Major General Darrell J. Guthrie became the Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division, headquartered at Fort Snelling, Minn., and Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 9, 2020.

Guthrie said whether its during the pandemic or not, the well being of people and soldiers are his number one priority. He is responsible for over 55,000 soldiers located at 300 sites across the span of 19 states.

"There are active-duty soldiers that are stationed at Fort McCoy and active-duty units that come here to train as well as national guard units," Guthrie said. "Army Reserves from all over the country come here to train here at Fort McCoy. That means that everyone in the community, whether it's Tomah, Sparta, or La Crosse, they're part of this, and we are appreciative of that. I think we have great teammates in this area, and I couldn't be happier to be here as the commanding general."

Guthrie said Fort McCoy is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID 19. Daily screening of military members includes a series of precautionary questions. Those with symptoms will take a COVID-test, and those who have come into contact with a positive case will quarantine for 14 days.

Fort McCoy provides field and classroom training to nearly 150,000 military personnel from all services like Army Reserve exercises, combat support training exercise, and more.