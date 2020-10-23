Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cambria-Friesland 34, St. John’s NW Military Academy 14
Gilman 65, New Auburn 6
Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0
Hilbert 62, Random Lake 6
Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 7
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21, Westby 0
Newman Catholic 47, Port Edwards 10
Norway, Mich. def. Niagara, forfeit
Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Somerset 26, Prescott 0
Wrightstown 42, Marinette 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookfield Academy vs. Catholic Central, ccd.
Grafton vs. Wauwatosa West, ccd.
Holmen vs. Tomah, ccd.
Ithaca vs. Luther, ccd.
Lakeland vs. Rhinelander, ccd.
Mineral Point vs. Prairie du Chien, ccd.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Adams-Friendship, ccd.
Northland Pines vs. Coleman, ccd.
Onalaska vs. Sparta, ccd.
Owen-Withee vs. Edgar, ccd.
Pittsville vs. Pacelli, ccd.
Racine St. Catherine’s vs. University School of Milwaukee, ccd.
Turtle Lake vs. Elmwood/Plum City, ccd.
Two Rivers vs. Brillion, ccd.
Waukesha South vs. Waukesha North, ccd.
Wausau East vs. Hortonville, ccd.
West Bend West vs. Whitefish Bay, ccd.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln vs. D.C. Everest, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/