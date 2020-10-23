Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Beckman, Dyersville 19, Durant-Bennett 14
OA-BCIG 49, East Sac County 7
Sigourney-Keota 49, Eldon Cardinal 0
Van Meter 36, AC/GC 0
Class 2A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Greene County 24, Clarinda 0
PCM, Monroe 61, Saydel 0
Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0
Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15
Waukon 56, Forest City 14
West Lyon, Inwood 16, Sioux Center 14
West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0
Class 3A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Assumption, Davenport 21, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7
Ballard 28, Nevada 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Marion 8
Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0
Pella 21, Winterset 7
Wahlert, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0
Washington 47, Keokuk 6
Class 4A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0
Dubuque, Hempstead 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 7
Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7
Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3
Class 8-Player State Playoffs=
Second Round=
CAM, Anita 66, Stanton 6
Easton Valley 63, Springville 8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Baxter 12
Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0
St. Mary’s, Remsen 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 6
Class A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6
Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6
Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6
Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0
Regina, Iowa City 42, Wapello 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7
West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/