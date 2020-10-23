 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:15 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A State Playoffs=

Second Round=

Beckman, Dyersville 19, Durant-Bennett 14

OA-BCIG 49, East Sac County 7

Sigourney-Keota 49, Eldon Cardinal 0

Van Meter 36, AC/GC 0

Class 2A State Playoffs=

Second Round=

Greene County 24, Clarinda 0

PCM, Monroe 61, Saydel 0

Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0

Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15

Waukon 56, Forest City 14

West Lyon, Inwood 16, Sioux Center 14

West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0

Class 3A State Playoffs=

Second Round=

Assumption, Davenport 21, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7

Ballard 28, Nevada 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Marion 8

Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0

Pella 21, Winterset 7

Wahlert, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0

Washington 47, Keokuk 6

Class 4A State Playoffs=

Second Round=

Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0

Dubuque, Hempstead 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 7

Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7

Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3

Class 8-Player State Playoffs=

Second Round=

CAM, Anita 66, Stanton 6

Easton Valley 63, Springville 8

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Baxter 12

Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0

St. Mary’s, Remsen 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 6

Class A State Playoffs=

Second Round=

Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6

Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6

Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6

Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0

Regina, Iowa City 42, Wapello 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7

West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

