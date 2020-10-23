Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite objections

BERLIN (AP) — Handwritten speech notes by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler sold at auction in Munich despite concerns from Jewish groups they could encourage neo-Nazis. The Hermann Historica auction house defended the sale of the manuscripts, all dated before the outbreak of World War II, saying they were of historical significance and belong preserved in a museum. The documents all sold to anonymous bidders Friday for well above their starting prices. A nine-page manuscript by Hitler outlining his speech to new military officers in Berlin in 1939 about eight months before the beginning of World War II fetched the top price of $40,300.