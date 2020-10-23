Hungarians march to protest Orban’s reach at top university

BUDAPEST (AP) — Thousands of Hungarians have marched on the streets of the Hungarian capital to protest government steps that they claim strips one of the country’s most prestigious universities of its independence. The march follows weeks of protests by the students of the University for Theater and Film Arts in Budapest. Their demonstrations have become a symbol of resistance to Orban’s autocratic government, drawing support from universities, theater groups and artists around the world. The one held Friday coincided with Hungary’s national holiday commemorating the anti-Soviet uprising of 1956. Legislation passed this summer by the ruling Fidesz party transferred ownership of the university to a private foundation. The government rejected board members proposed by the university Senate.