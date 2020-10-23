Kushner friend charged with cyberstalking during divorce

NEW YORK (AP) — A friend of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner who was once offered a low-level administration position has been charged with cyberstalking during a heated divorce. Federal prosecutors in New York City accused Ken Kurson on Friday of sending threatening messages to several people in a pattern of harassment amid his divorce proceedings in 2015. Kurson works in the cryptocurrency industry. He was once the editor of the Kushner-owned New York Observer newspaper. Kurson’s lawyer says that the alleged conduct is hardly worthy of a federal prosecution and that his client “will get past it.” Kurson was released on $100,000 bond Friday.