Minnesota Update: 1,721 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

ST. PAUL (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 13 people died from COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials also reported in Friday's update that only two of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,314 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. Health officials said 1,623 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Also on Friday, 1,721 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seventeen new cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said, with no new deaths reported. The cases broke down this way:

5-9 - 1

10-14 - 1

15-19 - 0

20-24 - 1

25-29 - 1

30-34 - 0

35-39 - 3

40-44 - 1

45-49 - 0

50-54 - 0

55-59 - 0

60-64 - 2

70-74 - 1

Houston County saw an increase of nine new cases on Friday. Fillmore County had four more.

For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 129,863 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 13,133 health care workers, MDH said. The Department said 352 of these cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 114,679 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported approximately 27,000 more COVID-19 tests on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,614,124. About 1,733,893 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 9,338 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,510 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

