Report: Ransomware disables Georgia county election database

A ransomware attack that hobbled a Georgia county government in early October reportedly disabled a database used to verify voter signatures in the authentication of absentee ballots. It is the first known case of a ransomware attack affecting an election-related system during the 2020 cycle. Federal officials and cybersecurity experts are concerned that ransomware attacks — even those not intentionally targeting election infrastructure — could disrupt voting and damage confidence in the integrity of the Nov. 3 election. A county spokeswoman did not return phone calls seeking to confirm two published reports that the voter signature database was disabled in an Oct. 7 attack.