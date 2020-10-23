 Skip to Content

Report: Ransomware disables Georgia county election database

New
3:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

A ransomware attack that hobbled a Georgia county government in early October reportedly disabled a database used to verify voter signatures in the authentication of absentee ballots. It is the first known case of a ransomware attack affecting an election-related system during the 2020 cycle. Federal officials and cybersecurity experts are  concerned that ransomware attacks — even those not intentionally targeting election infrastructure — could disrupt voting and damage confidence in the integrity of the Nov. 3 election. A county spokeswoman did not return phone calls seeking to confirm two published reports that the voter signature database was disabled in an Oct. 7 attack.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content