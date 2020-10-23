Second food truck event coming to La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Another food truck event is coming to La Crescent after a similar event in September proved to be successful.

On Saturday, people can come out to the La Crescent Area Event Center to try out delicious food from local vendors, enjoy live music and participate in other fun activities like a Halloween costume contest. Due to the cold weather, parts of the event will be indoors.

Madeline Behringer, the general manager and director of sales for the La Crescent Area Event Center, said that this event will be even more extravagant than the first.

"It'll be just a little bit of a different spin. We got some feedback from the previous event, so it will be bigger and better with more opportunities for the community to get involved," said Behringer.

The event falls on the same day as World Polio Day. In honor of this, all proceeds from the event will be donated to the End Polio Foundation.