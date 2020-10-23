Spain PM appeals for public unity, sacrifice in virus fight

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sánchez is appealing for Spaniards to pull together and defeat the new coronavirus, warning: “The situation is serious.” Sánchez, in a televised address to the nation Friday, acknowledged public fatigue with restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. But he added: “We have to step up the fight,” with more limits on people’s movement that will demand more sacrifices. Spain this week became the first European country to surpass 1 million officially recorded COVID-19 cases. Sánchez admitted, though, that the true figure could be more than 3 million, due to gaps in testing and other reasons.