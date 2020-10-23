Tomah holds off Prairie Du Chien

PRARIE DU CHIEN, Wis. - (WXOW) - Tomah's turnover filled first half didn't stop them from defeating Prairie Du Chien at home after quarterback Justin Gerke threw 10/14 for 117 yards.

The first two drives for both teams were unsuccessful but on Tomah's second, they went for a long pass towards the end zone and it was picked off by Prairie Du Chien's Jon Nicholson. Nicholson returned it to Tomah's 25-yard line and this sparked Prairie Du Chien's offense.

The Blackhawks took advantage of the turnover and put themselves on the board first after Nicholson finished what he started with a pass from Maddox Cejka. They went up 7-0 late in the first quarter.

Tomah's next possession after Prairie Du Chien's touchdown they turned the ball over again, this time with a fumble. Luckily for the Timberwolves, Prairie Du Chien couldn't capitalize on the turnover and they got the ball back.

Tomah's offense looked like it had finally got going and they drove all the way to inside the Blackhawks one yard line. After a false start and five yards, they failed to score and turned the ball over on downs.

Prairie Du Chien wasn't able to do much with it on their five yard line and ended up having to punt on fourth down.

This is where things began to turn around for Tomah because they weren't able to get it off and Tomah got the ball back near the end zone and they capitalized almost immediately.

Justin Gerke hit Zander Williams with a 5-yard floater pass and Tomah tied it up just before halftime to make it 7-7 and gain some momentum back.

Tomah scored two more in the second half after Gerke connected with Williams again and Drew Brookman for 54-yards. They went on to win it 21-14.