Trial of Russian in alleged bitcoin fraud to wrap in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A court in Paris is wrapping up a trial against Alexander Vinnik, who is accused of using software attacks in a 135 million-euro ($160 million) fraud using the cryptocurrency bitcoin. The 41-year-old Russian is also wanted in the United States and Russia. He faces up to ten years in prison in France over charges of extortion, money laundering and criminal association. A series of attacks on French businesses and organizations between 2016 and 2018 led to 20 victims paying ransom demands issued in bitcoin, one of the more widely used cryptocurrencies. Vinnik says he was only a technician carrying out duties. The verdict will come at a later date.