Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans want a state judge to stop the counting of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that “meaningful observation” of signature-checking is impossible in the state’s biggest and most Democratic-leaning county. A lawsuit filed Friday in Carson City alleges the local elections chief failed to get proper approval in April from the Nevada secretary of state for the plan to accommodate observers. It also complains that a GOP offer to install video monitoring equipment at the Clark County election headquarters was rejected.