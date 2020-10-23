Veggie burgers are still burgers, EU lawmakers rule

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers say that plant-based products that do not contain meat can continue to be labeled “sausages” or “burgers.” The EU parliament on Friday rejected proposals backed by meat industry lobbyists that could have led to a ban on the terms. The decision means veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops. Europe’s largest farmers’ association wanted to ban the terms, arguing that labelling vegetarian substitutes with words that bring meat to mind was misleading consumers. Those against banning the terms say they help promote environmental policies by improving the vegetarian products’ marketing.