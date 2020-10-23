Weekend snowfall possible

Chilly Friday…

A few rain and snow showers lingered into Friday, but the afternoon dried out. Plenty of clouds and northwesterly winds kept afternoon highs much below average. Readings were in the 30s and 40s.

Very cold air stays…

Cold air remains in place for the next 7 days or so. Highs in the 30s and 40s today will likely get even colder for the weekend and for early next week. A slow moderating trend should follow.

Sunday snowfall…

A new low pressure area will develop and move in from the west for Sunday. It will be cold enough to support snowfall, and the system will be strong enough to produce 1” to 3’ accumulations. Be prepared for slippery roads to develop..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden