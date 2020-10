WEST SALEM, WIS. (WXOW) - The West Salem Panthers took down the Aquinas Blugolds on Friday night with a 22-6 win.

Coming in, the 3-0 Blugolds were averaging 43 points a game, but only managed to score six against the Panthers.

West Salem running back, Luke Noel rushed for three touchdowns.

West Salem now improves to 2-1.

Aquinas drops to 3-1.