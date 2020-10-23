Winona County to open early voting center

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Beginning next Tuesday, October 27, Winona County opens their Early Voting Center for in-person voting in the November election.

The center is in the Winona County Office Building at 202 West 3rd St. in Winona.

People who want to vote prior to November 3 can do so at the center every day except Sunday, November 1.

Here are the hours for the Early Voting Center:

Tuesday, October 27 through Friday, October 30 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 - CLOSED

Monday, November 2 - 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

All polling locations in the county are open on Election Day on November 3 for voting.

The county said that they'll have COVID-19 precautions in place at the Early Voting Center and all polling places including having hand sanitizer available. Social distancing and face masks are required.

The county said that the voting process may take longer to complete due to the COVID precautions.