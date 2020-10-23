Wintry-feel sticks around into the weekend

Out of the door, most precipitation has ended off from yesterday’s heavy rainfall. Yet, as the low pressure makes an exit a few isolated showers/flurries will be possible. Keep the water-proof gear around until the early afternoon with brisk conditions.

Strong winds

As that low pressure makes an exit, a cold front will enforce the cold. Temperatures will STRUGGLE to get out of the 30s. To add to the already cold air, winds will have the potential to gust up to 30 mph. Strong winds and cold air mean feel-like temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below the actual temperature.

Quiet

The afternoon will stay under cloudy skies that may try to break apart. Overnight clouds will become clearer to partly cloudy. This will create a bitterly cold start in the 20s.

Yet, the clearing skies don't last as overcast skies will quickly return by lunch. Winds will calm but temperatures will not improve as highs will stay in the 30s.

Sunday mixed precipitation

Heading into the end of the weekend – Another round of mixed precipitation returns. This system will be able to bring the region a chance at snow and rain accumulation.

But, specific details are still coming together! Yet, you will want to stay alert. This system will make for slushy, slick road conditions all day Sunday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett