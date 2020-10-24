Aquinas and West Salem boys cross country advance to state

WESTBY, WIS. (WXOW) - Westby High School hosted sectional cross country on Saturday. Aquinas and West Salem finish one and two to advance to state.

Charlie McKinney finished first with a time of 16:42.

His teammate, Brady Niemeier finished second at 16:56, followed by Aquinas' Alec Taylor at 16:58.

The top two schools and top ten finished advance.

Acadia's Jose Monroy advances with a seventh place finish and a time of 17:19 as well as G-E-T's Sam Ruiter with a ninth place finish and a time of 17:21.

Division two state will take place Saturday, October 31st at Colby High School.