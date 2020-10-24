Aquinas girls cross country advances to state

WESTBY, WIS. (WXOW) - Aquinas finished second on the day to advance to state.

Aquinas' Karlie Meyer finished third with a time of 19:56.

Fiona O'Flaherty from Aquinas finished in the top ten with a time of 21:26.

Individually, Meg Katzung from Prairie Du Chien advances with a 4th place finish.

Macey Tauscher from West Salem advances with a 6th place finish.

Casidi Pehler from Arcadia advances with a 9th place finish.

Division two state will take place Saturday, October 31st at Colby High School.