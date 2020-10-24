Cold weekend with snow

Chilly Friday…

A few rain and snow showers lingered into Friday, but the afternoon dried out. Plenty of clouds and northwesterly winds kept afternoon highs much below average. Readings were in the 30s and lower 40s.

Very cold air stays…

Cold air remains in place for the next 7 days or so. Highs will be in the 30s this weekend and for early next week. A slow moderating trend back into the 40s should follow.

Tomorrow snowfall…

A new low pressure area will develop and move in from the west for tomorrow. It will be cold enough to support snowfall, and the system will be strong enough to produce 1” to 3" accumulations. Be prepared for slippery roads to develop..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden