Four stabbed in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Police in Chippewa Falls say they are investigating a stabbing where four people are injured.

Two of the victims were transported from the scene with what police said appareared to be critical injuries.

The incident happened around 2:46 a.m. near the road entrance to Marshal Park in Chippewa Falls. Officers were called there for a report of an altercation with multiple people involved.

In a statement, police said several suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The statement also said authorities believe they know who all the suspects are. They did not say those suspects are in custody.

Police do not believe it was a random act and say everyone knew each other.

The department said that they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

WQOW contributed to this story.