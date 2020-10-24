France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron’s mental health

PARIS (AP) — France has recalled its ambassador to Turkey after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron needed mental health treatment and made other comments that the French government described as unacceptably rude. Erdogan questioned his French counterpart’s mental condition while criticizing Macron’s attitude toward Islam and Muslims. His remarks at a local party congress were an apparent response to statements Macron made this month about problems created by radical Muslims in France who practice what the French leader termed “Islamist separatism.” The French presidency reacted hours later with a statement that said, “Excess and rudeness are not a method” and “We are not accepting insults.”