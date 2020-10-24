Fundraiser raises awareness for World Polio Day

LA CRESCENT, Minn. - (WXOW) - World Polio Day offers an opportunity to highlight global efforts towards a polio-free world, and this year, the La Crescent Event Center, the Rotary Club of La Crosse-After Hours, and the La Crescent Rotary Club teamed up to put on a safe event to raise money for the World Polio Foundation.

October 24th is World Polio Day, and it seemed only fitting to hold the fundraiser on Saturday to raise awareness and help raise money for the fight against the disease. The La Crescent Event Center put on a similar, safe fundraiser for Applefest last month with food trucks and they have done it again.

Although the last fundraiser they held was outdoors, with the weather being a bit chilly now, they moved it indoors for the community to enjoy.

Families and people of all ages gathered safely to eat, listen to live music, decorate pumpkins, and watch balloon animals come to life.

"We're doing a fun promotional event for the community to get out and about since times are so strange right now," said Madeline Behringer, General Manager of the Best Western Plus and Director of Sales at the Event Center. "We've partnered with the local Rotaries along with Rotary After Hours, and a couple Rotaries from Wisconsin so our goal is to raise money for the World Polio Foundation."

The event featured two food trucks and indoor tables as well as an outdoor area. There was also a chili bar and a hot chocolate bar that community members could purchase from. Donation jars were set out and anyone could place money in them for the cause.

Behringer said community turnout was great and they had to even add more tables to accommodate for the people that showed up to support.

"You have to stay united. Stay apart to stay united. We need that social aspect as a community," said Behringer.