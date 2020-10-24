La Crosse Free Little Pantry Program holds food supply and winter coat drop-off at Hamilton Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A food pantry supply drive and winter coat drop off was held at Hamilton Elementary in La Crosse on Saturday morning as they collected non-perishable food items, personal care items, and a coat drive to provide for multiple local pantries.

In the past, community members have just driven up and dropped their items in the free standing pantry, but this time, they held a drive.

"These little programs outside the schools are continuing to help families in need but also our community neighbors," said Angela Manke, Chair of La Cross Free Little Pantry Program. "Our people who live in the neighborhood who don't have a school aged child anymore but they have need as well. This program is to help both the indoor and outdoor programs in the community. In addition we are doing the coat drive for Hamilton School."

Community members are encouraged to donate if possible and they can visit the La Crosse Free Little Pantry Program website. They are looking for anything that helps and can help them get ready for winter which is when many are in need.