Man arrested after Monroe Co. crash near Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta man is facing charges after a crash Friday afternoon just outside Tomah.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Highway 131 near the intersection of Gopher Avenue.

The sheriff's investigation found that a northbound car driven by Michael Betts, 54, of Sparta, crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming Jeep Patriot driven by Crystal Gilbertson, 29, of Norwalk.

Her vehicle went off the road and into a ditch where it rolled on its side.

The sheriff's office said she had to be extricated from her vehicle then taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Following the crash, Betts was arrested on a charge of Cause Injury/Operating While Under the Influence.

He's awaiting a court appearance.