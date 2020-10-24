Minnesota Update: One new death in Winona County among 14 in the state

ST. PAUL/WINONA (WXOW) - Winona County Health and Human Services said another county resident has died from COVID-19.

It marks the nineteenth death from the virus in Winona County.

No details on the person were immediately available.

In the state, the Minnesota Department of Health said in Saturday's update that including the Winona County death, a total of 14 people died from COVID-19.

Health officials also reported in Saturday's update that nine of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,328 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. Health officials said 1,633 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Also on Saturday, 2,268 more Minnesota residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seven new cases were reported in Winona County according to their Health and Human Services Department. The case demographics were:

15-19 - 1

20-24 - 2

25-29 - 2

30-34 - 1

65-69 - 1

Fillmore County saw an increase of seven cases. Houston County had three more.

A total of 132,122 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 13,295 health care workers, MDH said. The Department said 369 of these cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 116,693 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported approximately 35,000 more COVID-19 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,649,628. About 1,743,746 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 9,444 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,533 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

