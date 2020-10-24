No. 18 Michigan tops No. 21 Minnesota 49-24 in Milton debut

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Milton accounted for two touchdowns in an unflappable debut at quarterback for No. 18 Michigan, and the Wolverines trampled No. 21 Minnesota with 256 rushing yards in a 49-24 victory to open the virus-delayed season. Zach Charbonnet ran for a 70-yard score in the first quarter to set the tone for Michigan’s dominance on offense, one of five rushing touchdowns. Donovan Jeter followed by scoring on a 15-yard scoop of an airborne fumble forced by a blitzing Michael Barrett, one of five sacks by the Wolverines. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns for the Gophers.