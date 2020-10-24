One killed in shooting by Border Patrol agent in Texas

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol officials say an agent fatally shot a person driving a vehicle as part of a suspected human smuggling operation. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Rick Pauza says in a statement Saturday that federal and local law enforcement had stopped a semi in Laredo carrying people suspected of being in the country illegally when another semi drove onto the scene Friday night. The statement says the driver of the second vehicle then backed into an agent before being shot. Pauza said the injured agent was treated, and the driver was dead at the scene. No names have been released.