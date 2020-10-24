Opposition activist leaves embassy haven to flee Venezuela

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Prominent opposition activist Leopoldo López has abandoned Spain’s embassy in Caracas and is leaving Venezuela, according to two people familiar with the situation. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to interfere with López’s plans. López has been holed up in the Spanish ambassador’s residence since a failed military uprising he led in April 2019 against the government of socialist President Nicolás Maduro.